LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two cities in Southern Nevada are ranked as some of the "best cities to buy an affordable family home," according to a new analysis from SmartAsset.
According to the company, in order to determine the rankings, SmartAsset evaluated the 100 largest cities across the country, considering metrics like homeownership rate, percentage of homes available with at least two bedrooms, affordability, and livability (which measures crime rates and high school graduation rates.)
Based on the findings, Henderson ranked ninth on the list. According to the study, "Henderson has the ninth-highest percentage of homes with two or more bedrooms (99.1%) and the seventh-lowest housing costs relative to income (20.26%). It also has the 11th- and eighth-lowest property and violent crime rates, respectively."
North Las Vegas also made the list, as the city tied with Durham, North Carolina, for number 20th on the ranking. For North Las Vegas, SmartAsset found that the area has a high school graduation rate of 84%. The study also indicates that the housing costs as a percent of income is 24.37%.
Based on the findings, coming in at number one on the list is Fort Wayne, Indiana.
To read the full report, click HERE.
