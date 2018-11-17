HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Most people are looking ahead to Thanksgiving.
But one Henderson neighborhood turned back time for a little boy who didn’t get the chance to celebrate Halloween.
Saturday was "Ollie-ween," named after 4-year-old Oliver Kinsley.
“So he'd been looking forward to being Pennywise,” his mother Stephanie Kinsley said. “Even in the hospital, he was talking about being Pennywise.”
Ollie spent a week in the ICU after falling two stories out of a window.
“We went from goofing around and playing on the bed, to me turning my back for a moment to start getting ready for work,” Stephanie said. “And somehow, he made his way up to the window and fell out.”
Stephanie said she only heard the window screen, then saw her son was missing. She found him on the ground, unconscious. She rushed downstairs, did CPR and called 911.
“I don't understand how it happened, I don't understand why he was up there,” she said. “I don't know how he got up there.”
After leaving the hospital, Ollie still had multiple scull fractures and could barely open his eyes.
“He got to see his brothers get dressed up and go out,” his mother said. “And he was very devastated that he was not allowed to go.”
But now that Ollie is feeling better, his family and neighbors wanted to do something special.
“The fact that he's here in amazing,” Stephanie said. “Because he did land on pavers in our backyard.”
And the family got a surprise from the first responders that helped Ollie that day.
His mother said she’s just thankful and blessed that her son is healthy again and can celebrate one of his favorite holidays, even if it’s a few weeks late.
“I didn't want him to remember, ‘I didn't get to go do something,’” she said. “I wanted him to remember that he had a great time, and how many people reached out and gave him love and affection.”
