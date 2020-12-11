LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- A Henderson neighborhood is on edge after multiple reports of vandalism on its Next Door application.
"I noticed about a month ago someone fairly nearby had their windows shot out of their car by what they assumed was a BB gun," a concerned neighbor said. "And then I saw a couple of times when that happened over a week or two period."
The neighbor said things have gotten worse.
"Over the last three or four days mostly, I've been seeing where it's happening multiple times per day," the neighbor said.
Ring doorbell footage caught a person driving a silver colored sedan. So far, there isn't a clear shot of a license plate or other identifying characteristics, but it looked like there may be more than one culprit.
"Things like this are scary and annoying," the neighbor said. "I mean it's really annoying and it's horrible in this time when people are out of work that they're doing vandalism just for fun, which is what it appears to be."
He said none of his personal property has been damaged, but he's looking out for others. He doesn't think the vandals mean to hurt anyone, but said that could quickly change.
"It could go from being a joyride and creating vandalism to an assault charge or murder, or who knows," he said. "It definitely could get a lot worse. Don't do it. It's a bad idea. You're going to get caught eventually."
Henderson police are aware of the situation and said the investigation is ongoing.
