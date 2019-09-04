HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A valley mother of three detained by ICE in July said she is relieved to be out on bail, even with a possible deportation looming.
“It was a very difficult experience,” said Adriana Arellano Cruz.
ICE agents detained Arellano Cruz on July 11 and took her to the Henderson Detention Center. She did not post bail until the end of August.
“They treated me OK.” said Arellano Cruz. “The only thing is that its not only people with immigration issues in that detention center. [I was] with people [accused of] every crime.”
More than the unfamiliarity of being at the detention center, Arellano Cruz said the most challenging aspect of her time in ICE custody was being apart from her three kids.
“I couldn’t be with them,” said Cruz. Her lawyer said the kids could occasionally visit, but they communicated through a glass window.
“I was very worried about what would happen if I was deported. I support them,” said Arellano Cruz.
Cruz used to clean hotel rooms on the Strip. She transitioned to cleaning offices and homes after her workers permit expired, according to her lawyer.
According to ICE representatives, Arellano Cruz entered the United States in 1995. ICE officers detained her in July after a court executed a mandatory deportation order stemming from a warrant for old traffic violations.
“I haven’t done anything wrong. I haven’t killed or physically hurt anyone for them to treat me like this. I simply didn’t pay a ticket,”said Cruz.
Arellano Cruz appealed her removal order multiple times but the board of immigration appeals upheld it, according to a representative with ICE.
Since bailing out of the detention center last month, an appellate court set aside the deportation order. Arellano Cruz can stay in the U.S. as she fights the case.
“Thank God, I’m still fighting my case," said Cruz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.