HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson mother Jenny Lynne Edington decided to create a new Facebook page called “All kids back by August-CCSD” after a recent phone call to the Clark County School District.
She said it was apparent to her that the Clark County School didn't have a plan to bring students back to school full time in August. She said hybrid and distance learning aren’t right for her kids and says she’s hearing from other parents who feel the same way.
“We will not allow our kids to go another school year in either hybrid learning or distance learning. We won’t do it. The kids need to be in school full time. We are seeing some much anxiety, depression. We know the disparity gap is increasing. The special needs kids are really being left behind right now,” said Edington.
Along with starting the Facebook page, Edington is encouraging others to write messages of support for her grassroots campaign on their car windows.
The mother says she moved to where she did in Henderson because it's zoned for “wonderful” public schools, but for now she has her two kids in private school because she wants them in class. Edington told FOX5 some classes at the school have had to leave and then return, following COVID-19 issues.
"COVID-19 is not killing our kids. Suicide is killing our children. And we need awareness on that," said Edington.
A CCSD spokesperson said right now the district is working to transition higher grade levels to a hybrid model of learning, but said there's no timeline for that transition. When FOX5 asked about Edington saying the district has no plan to bring back students full time, spokesperson Mauricio Marin said the district is focusing on the current semester for now.
Edington said a “back to school full-time by August rally” is planned for February 25 at 4pm at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts at 315 South 7th Street in Las Vegas. She urges people to wear masks if the attend.
