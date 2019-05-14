HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metro police officer accused of lewdness with a child has posted bail, according to online court records.
Matthew Terry, 27, is accused of lewdness with at least three child victims.
“I never noticed any weird [behavior] on the [flag football] field," Henderson flag football mom Joelene Null said. " I never saw him act any different than what coaches would do."
Null’s son got close to Terry in 2015 when the boy competed in the Henderson Flag Football League. Terry was the assistant coach, according to Null.
Null said her son moved on from flag football to tackle football in 2016. Terry was no longer his coach, but still texted and called him.
“I thought he was just a big kid,” Null said. “He would ask [my son] to come over and help clean his garage. He also invited him to dinner and took him shooting.” Null said he was rarely alone with Terry. The outing usually involved additional people.
When Null found out about the charges, she asked her son if Terry ever did anything inappropriate with him. Her son told her 'no.'
Null recalled a time in 2018 when Terry visited her home and “randomly” wrestled her son.
“Coach Matt came over and started tickling [my son] then tackled him,” Null said. “I was sitting there, [Terry] got up, and said ‘I got to go and he left.’”
Null never reported the incident, but according to Terry's arrest documents, police said other people, including a flag football coach and a second person noticed what they called “strange behavior” with younger boys.
Henderson Flag Football League president Steve Lown said he was unaware of the allegations until Terry’s arrest.
“We never got any complaints from any coach, parent or child,” Lown said. “We did not know anything that was going on with him where we could have done anything about it.”
