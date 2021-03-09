LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson mom and daughter are getting put into the global spotlight in honor of Women's History Month for their YouTube channel.
April Hattori and her 80-year-old mom started a YouTube channel called "yes2next" to help people say fit and active during the pandemic.
Their page focuses on helping older residents around the world keep their health up.
"We really want to help seniors get strong. You know, falls are the number one cause of injuries among seniors and what we really want to do is help seniors stay independent, lead high quality lives and just be happy," Hattori said.
"A lot of seniors are inspired by ... If I can do it at 70 or 60 or 65. The important thing is to keep moving and I think I've found that to be true," said her mother Aiko.
Yes2next was named "Creator on the Rise," which puts their channel on YouTube's home page for more than 31 million people to see.
Hattori and her mother said the best part of it all is just getting the time to be with each other.
"How many daughters get to live with their mom and work with their moms and have fun with it and be able to help people around the world at the same time?" Hattori said.
During the International Women's Day celebration, yes2next's 25-minute walk and dance workout is being featured in a special playing on YouTube's home page.
