LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old from Henderson is still fighting for his life at University Medical Center nearly three months after a reckless driver slammed into his car on Raiders Way.
"We just want him to come home and make us laugh again," said Joell Balsterholt.
One week before Christmas, Josh Balsterholt, his brother Jacob, and their cousin were leaving work at the FedEx facility on Raiders Way.
"We get to the stop sign to make a left onto Raiders Way. We look right, we look left, and there was a car coming at us at a very high rate of speed," said Jacob Balsterholt, who has made a full physical recovery since the crash.
According to Henderson Police, the driver of the speeding vehicle was going higher than 100 mph. A police report shows that he was also a juvenile at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody.
"The next thing I knew, my brother was laying on the ground, fighting for his life," Jacob said. Josh and Jacob's cousin is also expected to make a recovery, soon. Meanwhile, Josh is still fighting for his life, more than 70 days after his car was hit.
"He’s been in a coma for two months. He’s just now waking up. He’s not fully conscious but he is waking up and he is getting better and he is progressing, he just can’t progress any further at UMC," said Joell.
Joell said that Josh will likely need to relearn how to walk and talk with physical and occupational therapy, which she said UMC does not offer. The family cannot find a facility that will take Josh in due to insurance issues.
She said the responsible driver was under-insured, which will not provide enough for Josh's recovery.
"He just deserves, as a 19-year-old, a chance for someone to help him," Joell said. "I desperately need someone to help my son, a facility and just help him."
The family is also calling on help for a bigger problem in the valley, speeding and reckless drivers, especially on Raiders Way.
"It's like Raiders speedway up there and it's just really sad. It's not the first accident, it's just the worst," she said.
Once the Balsterholts are done helping Josh, they said they are going to fight for others by calling for more stops, signs, lights and bumps on the long stretch of road.
"It's not worth this. It's not worth it. You're going to get to point A and B going the speed limit," Jacob said.
"There's not enough lights or stop signs up and down that road," Joell said. "Who knows? What's it going to take? A death? We want to help people."
There is a GoFundMe set up to help cover Josh's medical bills.
