LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Mayor Debra March joined kids enrolled in Henderson's Battle Born Kids Program for a "superhero workout" on Monday morning at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.
During the workout, kids got to dress up in superhero costumes and participate in activities that encourage healthy, physical movements. March has joined a nationwide initiative called "Move with the Mayor" that focuses on advancing health equity and preventing heart disease and stroke.
Throughout the year, March will showcase and participate in several events that promote healthy movement.
Battle Born Kids is a Parks and Recreation program for kids and teens that provides supervised activities focused on health, education and socialization. Battle Born Kids is available for parents five days a week and on a drop-in basis.
For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.
