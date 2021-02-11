LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Mayor Debra March delivered her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, virtually, sharing her vison for growth and opportunity.
Mayor March discussed new developments in the Water Street District and how that's leading to more job growth.
In addition, March discussed job opportunities in Henderson focused around Amazon's new shipment facility.
An increase in violent crime in 2020 and safety initiatives heading into 2021 was an item not discussed during the mayor's address.
FOX5 asked the mayor what's being done to combat violent crime, she told us:
"We've recently been recognized as the second safest city of large cities across the country so I can tell you we're doing a lot of great work in our police department to keep the environment safe," said March.
Henderson's Chief of Police told FOX5 last month that violent crime in the city went up 17% in 2020.
The Henderson Silver Knights' new arena construction and the addition of Lifeguard Arena in Water Street highlighted some other projects the city is excited about.
