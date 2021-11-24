LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Mayor Debra March has announced she is running for Lieutenant Governor in the 2022 election.
The mayor announced her campaign in a statement on Wednesday, highlighting her career in public service.
"Mayor March has deep roots in Nevada launching her career in public service as a Park Ranger in locations across Nevada. Prior to serving in public office, March held roles as a social worker in rural Nevada, economic developer and Director of UNLV’s LIED Institute for Real Estate Studies," the statement said.
March served as a councilwoman on the Henderson City Council from 2009 until she was elected mayor in 2017. Because of term limits, March is precluded from seeking another term as Henderson mayor.
March emphasizes "economic diversification" and introduction of major league sports in Henderson during her tenure as mayor. Companies including Google, Amazon and Haas Automation, and the AHL team Henderson Silver Knights have moved in.
The statement also highlighted that Henderson has been nationally ranked as one of the safest cities.
