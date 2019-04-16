HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing more than 47,000 child pornography images and videos, according to Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich in a release.
Robert William Surdel, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, police were able to download images and videos of child pornography from Surdel’s computers between Nov. 2016 and Jan. 2017.
During the execution of a search warrant at Surdel’s residence on Feb. 22, Surdel admitted to downloading child pornography off the internet and peer-to-peer programs. A forensic analysis of Surdel's devices showed 46,001 images and 1,291 videos of child pornography, sorted by subfolders, source, and genre, according to prosecutors.
Police said the longest video recovered during the search was over 26 hours. In one image that was recovered, the victim was as young as 9 to 18 months.
The FBI and Henderson Police Department led the investigation.
In addition to the prison term, Surdel was ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution to his victims and must serve a lifetime of supervised release. Surdel will also have to register as a sex offender.
(1) comment
Sorry but 9 years is not long enough.
