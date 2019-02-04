LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson man has entered a guilty plea for his role in an investment scam designed to get people to purchase vehicles for use by Uber drivers.
Allen Unruh, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felony securities fraud and one count of felony theft, according to release from the office of the attorney general.
The case said Unruh and his codefendant, Brian James Oney, who previously pleaded guilty, led multiple people to believe their company, U.B.R. Leasing, was affiliated with or under contract with rideshare company Uber Technologies. They allegedly solicited the victims to use personal credit toward purchasing multiple vehicles and said U.B.R. would make all monthly loan payments, as well as pay for the insurance and registrations. Unruh and Oney allegedly promised their victims 30 percent of the net profits from each vehicle, but the the victims were never informed they would be personally liable for the vehicles if U.B.R. failed to make the payments. However, the U.B.R. bank account was being used to pay for personal expenses, and the loan payments were not being made, according to the release.
Unruh and Oney also got their victims' cash or cashback checks provided by the dealership as part of the vehicle purchases.
Securities fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of no more than $500,000. Theft is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.
Unruh is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.