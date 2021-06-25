LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson man lost everything Sunday night, after a fire torched his trailer home.
On June 20, Chick Smaldino fell asleep on the couch watching TV when he woke up to an explosion and flames outside his home near Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road at the Triple K Trailer Court.
“He went out to get the hose to put the fire out… the entire house just completely blew up,” Tracy Smaldino, Chick’s daughter said.
“How he survived is unbelievable, this is just a miracle,” Tracy Smaldino said.
Firefighters pulled Alice Smaldino through a window of the bedroom where she was sleeping to get her out and rushed her to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
Alice Smaldino died the next day after several attempts to revive her.
“When they got to the hospital, they had to revive her five times that night and she passed away the next day,” Tracy Smaldino said.
The couple’s two rescue dogs also died in the fire.
Chick Smaldino suffered smoke inhalation and spent a couple days in the hospital.
Fire investigators have yet to determine a cause of the fire.
Chick is a musician who plays throughout the Las Vegas valley with his band "Updog" and a veteran who did extensive work with the charity "One Hero at a Time.” Now a man who has served and helped others needs help.
A go fund me has started to help Chick with expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.