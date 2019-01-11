OCEAN BEACH, Calif. -- Gregg Owens, 64, of Henderson died Wednesday after saving his dogs in high surf off Ocean Beach, Calif., according to information obtained by CNN affiliate KGTV.
The surf slammed Owens into rocks, and he was found unresponsive about 20 minutes later after being swept about 75 yards from shore, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.
Owens was a paramedic for 11 years in Virginia before relocating to Henderson with his family, according to KGTV.
A statement on the Facebook page of the Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad in Virginia confirmed the death.
