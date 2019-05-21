HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man who suffered life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Henderson died, according to fire officials.
Henderson fire officials said firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Palomino Drive, just off Boulder Highway and Appaloosa Road, about 6:10 p.m. on May 20. Crews spotted light smoke coming from the front door of a single-story home.
Five engines, one truck, four rescue units and an "air resource apparatus" were called to the scene, fire officials said. Firefighters entered the home and began "an offensive fire attack."
The fire in the basement was brought under control and firefighters found a man in the crawl space basement. According to fire officials, the 63-year-old man was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
A woman and dog who were living in the house were displaced due to the fire, officials said. Both are being assisted by family members.
Fire investigators said the cause was a propane torch the homeowner used to exterminate bugs in the crawl space underneath the house.
Damage costs were estimated around $60,000.
