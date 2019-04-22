SANTA FE, New Mexico (FOX5) - A modern day treasure hunt went too far.
Henderson police arrested a man who they said was obsessed with finding millions of dollars worth of buried treasure.
Francisco Chavez, 49, lives in Henderson. Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said Chavez has been stalking Forrest Fenn and his family for five years, primarily Fenn's daughter and granddaughter. According to Valdez, Chavez told police he thinks Fenn's granddaughter is the treasure.
Fenn said he hid a chest full of emeralds, rubies and other jewels somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. All of the original clues were in a book Fenn wrote.
Hundreds of thousands of people took the ambiguous clues and tried to track down the treasure chest. Some died along the way. Chavez's quest to find the pot of gold landed him behind bars.
"It's a little unnerving that it would go that far," said Mickey Blasco.
Blasco has done his research on Fenn who's a famed art dealer, author and millionaire.
"It's like this puzzle you want to figure out and there are resources to get it done," he said.
The purpose of the treasure hunt was to get people outdoors.
"I think there are a lot of people out looking for the treasure. When they get home they find out they enjoyed something better than finding the treasure," Fenn said in a video made by "Visit New Mexico."
Instead, the treasure hunt brought Chavez right to Fenn's backyard. A judge sentenced him to probation last year for stalking the family. That didn't keep Chavez away. He was caught lurking on the property on Saturday, police said.
No one answered the door at Chavez's most recent address near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway Monday.
Neighbors said they didn't really know Chavez but were surprised to learn he was arrested.
"I think it's terrible," said one man who lives a few houses down.
