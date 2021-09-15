LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson parks and recreation department is hosting a virtual job fair.
Teens are eligible for many of the part-time positions.
The city said it will provide free on-the-job training for new employees. It asks anyone interested to apply online to allow time to schedule interviews.
The categories include aquatics, youth enrichment, preschool, and transportation:
- Aquatics
- Lifeguard (ages 16+)
- Lifeguard Aquatic Safety Instructor (ages 16+)
- Recreation Assistant (ages 16+)
- Youth Enrichment
- Senior Recreation Assistant (ages 16+)
- Site Leader-Youth Enrichment (ages 18+)
- Preschool
- Preschool Program Instructor (ages 18+)
- Therapeutic Recreation & Inclusion Services
- Program Assistant (ages 16+)
- Assistant Program Specialist (ages 18+)
- Site Leader-Therapeutic Recreation (ages 18+)
- Transportation
- Bus Operator (ages 18+)
The virtual job fair is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click this link to apply.
