HENDERSON (LAS VEGAS) -- More than 30 employers are expected to attend a job fair in Henderson to search for qualified candidates.
The job fair, hosted by Clark County Commissioner Gibson, Councilwoman Gerri Schroder and the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, will take place Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Henderson Convention Center on 200 South Water Street, near Atlantic Avenue.
Featured careers include retailers, hotels and casinos, security companies, health care providers, police, fire departments and local government agencies.
Applicants are encouraged to dress business professional and take at least 30 copies of their resume to share with employers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.