LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson ice cream plant is hiring for the first time ever.
Wells Enterprises is billed as the largest family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the U.S. since it acquired the Unilever plant two years ago.
The facility has been expanded to 400 employees and seven production lines.
The job fair is happening at Sunset Station on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The company seeks to fill year-round positions and offers hiring bonuses. Those attending the fair will also get free ice cream.
