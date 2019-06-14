HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Following a Henderson house fire late Thursday night that caused $1.2 million in damage, the family who owns the home spoke on how quickly the flames spread and the dog that didn't make it out of the home in time.
Andrea, who didn't want to be identified on camera, lived with her father in the home at 440 E. Welpman Way near St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport Drive. Both Andrea and her father were home when the fire started.
Andrea's dog died in the fire.
Andrea said she knew there was an electrical problem but thought it was something small, so when firefighters arrived, Andrea left to meet up with friends for sushi.
"I left and I get a call from my dad maybe like 15 minutes later and he's like, 'Andrea do you have Bo?' My dog," Andrea said. "And I'm like no, why would I have Bo? And he's like, 'The house is on fire there's flames shooting up 30 feet in the air.'"
Andrea watched as the flames devoured her family's home June 13. Andrea said it all started while she was watching the NBA Finals around 9 p.m.
"I saw a flash out of the corner of my eye. My TV went off," Andrea said.
Andrea said she and her dad checked the circuit breaker.
"We walk in the house and I start smelling smoke ... we've all identified this is an electrical problem," Andrea said.
Once the Henderson Fire Department arrived, Andrea left.
"I wanted to get out of their way," Andrea said.
It didn't take long for what Andrea thought was a small electrical problem to turn into a major house fire.
As firefighters saved Andrea's dad, he tried to save Bo, Thomas's dog.
"[My dad] pulls Bo out - my dog - out of the second bedroom, and my dog is just very bad with scary things so the dog runs back in," Andrea said. "The fire chief is pulling my dad out."
Firefighters were battling tough conditions when trying to put out the fire. It was windy and there's no water nearby, due to the area not being connected to city water sources.
Firefighters had to drive up the road to get to the closest fire hydrant almost a mile away from the house.
"We sat there for an hour and watched my house burn because there is no water," Andrea said. "I just think the house definitely could have been saved if there was water."
Andrea's father and a few of his employees who also lived at the house said they lost everything. Andrea had just moved back home, so most of her belonging were in an RV.
"I happened to not lose personal items but I obviously lost the one thing I would trade all the personal items for," Andrea said.
Andrea had another dog she was able to rescue from the fire.
A City of Henderson spokesperson said any home built within the last ten years has a fire sprinkler inside the home to help with fires. The home was built in the 1970s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.