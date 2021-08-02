LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson resident had a close encounter with a pair of catalytic converter thieves on July 23, where the thieves brandished a gun.
Donray Buchanan said he caught two people, a man and women trying to steal a neighbor's catalytic converter around 5 a.m. on July 23, near Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive.
Buchanan said he went outside after hearing loud sawing noises. He confronted the thieves, and the man got up from underneath the car and pointed a gun. The suspects got in a truck and fired shot, Buchanan said.
“I think he was just trying to send me a message, like don’t walk up on us. We’re serious about this and we’ll take it to the next level. But absolutely, if he wanted to let me have it he could have let me have it,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said he filed a report with Henderson Police. The police department issued a statement about the incident.
"Our main objective and concern is the safety of our community. While we cannot speak to every situation or scenario, we strongly encourage the public to remain in a safe location, not to approach or engage a suspect, and immediately contact police.
We do not recommend citizens placing themselves in a possible dangerous situation, where the outcome and consequences can be far more devastating for a citizen than the apprehension or detention of an individual engaged in a property crime.
Please allow the police to respond and handle these potentially dangerous situations, and be a good witness from a safe location."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.