LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahoy matey! A home in Henderson is going all out for Halloween for a good cause.
Dubbed the "House on the Hill," the kid-friendly, heavily decorated home will be open Oct. 29-31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
According to owner Moe Lastfogel, the Halloween display includes features "two full-size pirate ships, a complete medieval village, Egyptian dig site and a Western ghost town with a haunted cemetery and real hidden mine."
Organizers say there are many areas for photo opportunities throughout the attraction.
Located at 919 Havre Avenue, the "House on the Hill" is a walk-through display and masks are required.
Those who would like to visit the experience are asked to bring two canned good per person for a local food bank.
Cash donations can also be made via paradiseranch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.