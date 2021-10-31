LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Visiting a haunted house in Henderson this Halloween is almost like visiting a small piece of Disneyland.
Moe Lastfogel, who owns and decorated the house, said he has years of experience building these attractions.
"Grew up going to Disneyland as a small kid. Got to work there for 10 years and it’s just been something that I’ve always enjoyed. I’ve always built haunts, we allow kids through in the community. This year we opened it up on a much larger scale."
Lastfogel said they had almost 2,000 people go through.
Everyone who visited was asked to bring two canned goods per person to benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides horse-assisted therapy.
They were able to collect 1,500 cans and $600 worth of donations for the nonprofit, Lastfogel said.
