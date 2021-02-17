LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson woman is on a quest to publicly recognize and thank a generous stranger after she says the woman paid for her groceries at a Smith’s store recently.
“I was right here when I was shopping, and I had cart full of groceries, and I was gonna go to the self-check, and I realized I didn't have my credit card with me,” said Jackie Corn, who uses a motorized wheelchair cart to shop. “I asked the lady if she could go get my walker."
"I was embarrassed,” she added. “I asked the cashier if I could leave my cart, motorcart, and go home and come back, and the lady in the next lane came over and said, 'No you’re not gonna do that. I'm paying for your groceries.' And of course I said, 'No, you can't,' and she says, 'Yes, I'm paying for your groceries."
The bill was about $40, according to Corn.
She said she introduced herself as Tiffany. She describes her as blond, in her late 30s or early 40s.
"And I just told her, I was so grateful,” said Corn. “Being handicapped, it is a hassle to go home, and come back… She was an angel in disguise."
That’s what Corn also titled the post she published on the NextDoor app once she got home.
Describing the so-called “blessing,” she wrote in the post that she hopes Tiffany sees the thank you post. The social post was widely shared.
"There was so many people that commented and thanked me for posting and thanked Tiffany for being so gracious to an older individual,” said Corn.
More than 730 likes and reactions later, the one neighbor who didn't likely see it is Tiffany. But thanking Tiffany is just one reason Corn did an interview. She said she'll now pay it forward for someone else in the future.
"That's what it's all about, is paying it forward,” said Corn.
Smith's employee Nicole Cauley said before the pandemic, people rarely ever paid for each other's groceries.
"This has never been like this. People wouldn't pay for people's groceries, no,” said Cauley. But now she said this kind of thing happens all the time.
"They will pay for people's groceries. It happens every day,” said Cauley. “Probably five times a day, or more."
If you’re the Tiffany who Corn is seeking, reach out to reporter Maddie White at maddie.white@fox5vegas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.