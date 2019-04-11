HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) The City of Henderson fired police chief LaTesha Watson Thursday, according to city public information officer Kathleen Richards.
Watson was previously placed on paid administrative leave on Mar. 14. Several complaints were filed against Watson, regarding promotions and policy changes.
Richards did not give an explanation of Watson's firing Thursday. Watson was hired for the job on Sept. 15, 2017.
