LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson firefighters are responding to a fire reported shortly after and in the area of the funeral for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May.
Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a fire on New Beginnings Drive near Central Church.
Smoke appeared to be coming from a trailer near the church.
No further details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
