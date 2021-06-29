LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just over a week since a four-alarm, wind-fueled fire in Henderson, the biggest fire the city has seen in years, spread through a mobile home park, neighbors have stepped up in a big way to help those who lost everything.
Eight mobile homes burned to the ground at the Alta Vista Mobile Home Park on Sunday, June 20.
“My neighbor’s son come running out saying oh my god there is a big fire - so that is when I ran to the back grabbed the hose and told him don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of this,” said former firefighter Lori Connors.
Connors climbed a ladder in her pajamas as the flames raged at a nearby mobile but despite her best effort, she said she could not stop the fire from overtaking her home.
“I lost my lovebird inside, I lost 30 show pigeons ... my memorabilia,” Connors said.
Doug Helvey and Lori were only able to grab their two dogs escaping the fire and spent the past week trying to replace medications and IDs lost in the fire.
Management at the mobile home park said the Lake Mead Christian Academy alone has donated $7,000 in gift cards.
“The church themselves are a Godsend. I appreciate what they've done I appreciate the whole community of Henderson,” Conners said.
The couple did not have insurance on their home. Now at 62 years old, Lori said she is truly homeless for the first time.
“I don’t want to live in my car, I don’t want to live on couches … what I am worried about now is where I am going to go from here,” Connor said.
The couple created a GoFundMe page.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
