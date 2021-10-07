LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Fire Department is accepting applications for its volunteer program.
The department is seeking volunteers with an interest in the following areas:
- CPR and First Aid Instructors: Volunteers will be certified by HFD as instructors to help with teaching residents.
- Emergency Services Management Training Support: Volunteers will assist in role-playing for emergency medical technician training scenarios.
- Fire Station Open Houses: Volunteers will help in providing life-saving tips and tours of the fire station.
Henderson Fire Department says volunteers are a major part of its operations and offers a way for citizens to make a difference in the community.
Time commitments can vary, but the department says to expect anywhere from two to eight volunteer hours a week. For more information, click here.
