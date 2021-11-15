LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Fire Department honored its first Black firefighter on Monday.
Joe Smith Jr. spent 17 years with the department, providing critical leadership during several high-profile incidents.
Smith started his tenure in 1966 as a Basic Magnesium Industrial firefighter. He fought courageously to save lives during the deadly MGM fire in 1980. When BMI closed, he went on to serve as a firefighter with the Nevada Test Site.
On Nov. 15, Smith and his family were recognized by the Henderson department for his work, receiving a special edition, honorary fire helmet.
Smith noted afterwards just how far the department has come.
"This is great. I didn't expect anything like this at all. Its' overwhelming," he said. "The departments today are so much more modern. The vehicles are more modern. So, we had horse and carriage. All that kind of stuff."
In addition to the ceremony, Monday was also Smith's 80th birthday.
