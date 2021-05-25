LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Finally, a family in Henderson grew to 12 after the long-awaited adoption of five siblings.
FOX5 photojournalist Gabriel Stutzky shows us the adoption journey of the Hairr family -- more than two years in the making.
"It's been a long time coming. And I know these kids are super happy that it's finally done," said Aimee Hairr, their mother.
"Aimee and I and pretty much everyone here thinks that kids should not have to grow up in a situation with any suffering whatsoever. And so we're always willing to help kids," said Aimees husband.
Hairr said city officials told her Tuesday there are currently 3,000 kids in the foster care system in Southern Nevada.
She said she hopes her family's story will inspire others to open their hearts and home to children of all ages.
