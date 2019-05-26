HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A viral video captured the moment a Henderson woman gave birthday in her car on Friday.
The video, posted on May 24, garnered millions of views through the weekend -- and with good reason. Rudia Napier was on the way to Henderson Hospital with her husband and three kids when baby Jolee decided she didn't want to wait.
Napier's husband Michael is seen in the video driving with one hand and holding his wife with the other, while she sits in labor in the passenger seat and her son Jayden records from the back seat.
While Michael is looking for the hospital, Rudia is heard screaming the baby was coming, and in a moment, she's holding Jolee Lavergne Addison in her arms.
"He's like, 'Can you hold it?' And I was like, 'no!' So I just pushed and I pushed. I couldn't take it anymore and that's when her head popped out," Rudia said.
The family then arrive to Henderson Hospital, where the mother and baby were admitted in good health.
"A lot of people wrote this video had me crying and laughing at the same time. 'Oh my god, I'm so happy for you guys, god bless you, congratulations to all,' 'ya'll, momma bear did a good job,'" Michael said.
The family started a "soccer mom" fundraiser on Facebook.
