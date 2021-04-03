LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local group kicked off the Easter holiday early on Saturday.
The Henderson Equality Center hosted its first Easter egg hunt for kids 17 and under. It was completely free for them to be a part of the event, and they had a chance to get candy, raffle tickets for bikes and scooters, and even got to meet the Easter bunny.
Executive director Chris Davin said it was important to put this together after such a rough year dealing with the pandemic.
He also said it's a good way to bring the community together, and parents at the event agreed.
"That's why we're called Henderson Equality Center. We chose the word 'equality' because we're a center for everybody. Not just the LGBTQ community, but for everybody to have a place to feel safe," he said.
Davin said about 400 kids showed up and they look forward to doing it again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.