HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) From teacher shortages to budget cuts, some Clark County schools are facing serious challenges in the 2018-19 school year.
Lamping Elementary in Henderson is one of those schools, but they’re taking the challenge in stride by making up for budget issues with a day-long fundraiser.
"It’s your kids,” Justin Weatherbee, a parent of two students at the school said. “Kids' education should be number one, always."
The school and its families have been fighting hard to make up for a budget shortage that has fallen at the school level.
"Well we've had three positions that are cut due to lack of enrollment or decrease in enrollment ... plus an additional $83,000 budget cut just for deduction in funds," the school's principal, Robert Solomon said.
Solomon said each school gets a funding amount per child which is how they can pay for supplies, support staff, teachers and administrators.
However, he said when the enrollment does down, something else has to as well.
"Then we have to reduce our staff accordingly,” Solomon said.
Clark County School’s Superintendent Jesus Jara said he appreciated the resourcefulness of school principals.
“I want to ensure it is clear to everyone that what is happening right now is our annual adjustment of teachers based on enrollment,” Jara said. “Some schools are experiencing lower-than-projected enrollment, and therefore, positions are being transferred to schools that need additional teachers based on their enrollment. The adjustments happening right now are not due to budget cuts. In fact, these adjustments occur every year in the fall.”
But at Lamping, families said they believe they have quality teachers and want to keep them in their school which will also keep class sizes smaller.
"What we're trying to do as parents is raise enough money to save at least one teaching position,” parent Lori Biunno said. "We'd like to keep our class sizes the way they are, which is really important I think to the students to make a positive learning environment. The larger the sizes, the harder they are to manage."
The school’s fundraiser starts at 6 a.m. at Chick-Fil-A at 9925 South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas and runs until 11 p.m.
All of the proceeds will go back to the school as long as the customer mentions Lamping Elementary.
(1) comment
odd how cities have no money for education the SINGLE most important function our tax dollars need to be spent on but they have money for multi million dollar facilities, practice this and that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.