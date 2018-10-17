SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (FOX5) -- A suspect tied to a double murder in Henderson was arrested in San Bernardino County after a shootout with police.

Roger Tindell, 36, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in the 7400 block of Elk Trail in Yucca Valley. Tindell is a resident of Morongo Valley, according to a release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's office.

Tindell was wanted in connection to the double murder of Mellisa Mason, 28, and Robin McComb, 40.

The bodies of the victims were discovered the night of Oct. 12 after Henderson police conducted a welfare check at a residence.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, San Bernardino County officers responded to reports of a shooting on Elk Trail.

The male victim told police Tindell left the residence with a woman in a silver BMW after shooting him. Police spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, but Tindell failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Tindell opened fire at officers and they returned fire, police said. The pursuit came to an end when Tindell crashed into a sheriff's patrol car.

Police said Tindell continued to shoot at officers and they returned fire, striking him at least once, police said.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.

After Tindell's arrest, detectives learned he was wanted for the double murder in Henderson.

The woman who was with Tindell in the car was treated at a hospital and released.

Further information about Tindell's possible extradition to Nevada was not available at this time.

Check back for updates.