LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A four-alarm blaze, the biggest fire in Henderson in years, scorched a section of the Alta Vista Mobile Home Park and destroyed at least eight mobile homes, several cars and killed multiple pets.
Two civilians were injured, including a woman who was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital.
“Big events like that are few and far between,” stated Henderson Fire Deputy Chief Tim McKeever.
It was a perfect storm of conditions: hot, dry, high winds and another fire already burning a mobile home a few miles away.
The first firefighters on scene immediately called a second alarm, bringing reinforcements. Eventually, 100 firefighters worked on the biggest fire Henderson has faced in years in the tightly packed mobile home park.
McKeever said the wind and heat posed an extreme challenge.
“If you can imagine a blow torch effect where you have the wind taking that heat and preheating structures and combustibles ahead of it, and then you get the embers there, it’s just going to progress very very rapidly and so that’s the challenge to get the right people in the right spot with the right tactics ahead of that,” McKeever said.
Wind-driven fires are among the most dangerous for firefighters.
“Line-of-duty deaths for firefighters, there many cases attributed to the wind,” McKeever said.
Two firefighters were injured during the firefight. McKeever asserted with so many windy days in the Las Vegas area raising the fire danger, they must always be ready for a wind-driven fire.
“The wind plays an absolute huge role on each and every structure fire we go to and it’s always accounted for,” McKeever said.
As of Tuesday night, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.