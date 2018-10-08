HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson dental office announced their plans to give away a new permanent set of teeth to one deserving resident.
The procedure does not come cheap. With a value of $50,000, the average person cannot afford to pay the high price tag. That's why Henderson Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center said they will pick one person who suffers from poor dental health, according to a release.
Interested applicants must share their stories of adversity and inspiration to explain why they cannot afford the procedure on their own. The dental office will then choose the best candidate for the procedure.
"With the Second Chance program, I wanted to provide an opportunity to the community that offers my help to someone in desperate need of a beneficial oral health treatment," Dr. Steve Huang said. "This program is much more than a smile makeover. At the end of this, the recipient will not only have a beautiful pain-free smile but will feel confident and healthy again."
The Second Chance application is open from Oct. 8 until Nov. 8. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit www.hendersonoralsurgery.com/secondchance.
