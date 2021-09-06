LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Monday night. The holiday marks the start of the Jewish New Year and is one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar.
Families often mark the day by taking off work and having a big gathering with great food. That's true for people visiting Weiss Deli on Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway. People lined up Monday afternoon to get popular dishes like matzo ball soup, chopped liver and brisket.
The owner and chef at Weiss Deli, Michael Weiss, said today is always one of the busiest days of the year, but they actually are seeing a slight dip in customers compared to last year.
"Not quite as busy as last year, busy, but I think last year was a little busier. I think the reason today is not as busy is because it fell on Labor Day," Weiss said. "A lot of people are generally barbequing and doing different things because of the holiday in general."
Weiss added people cooped up during the pandemic pushed demand higher last year. He mentioned Monday is extra special to him, not only because it's Rosh Hashanah and Labor Day, but also his birthday.
Rosh Hashana is the start of the high holy days and the beginning of a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that ends with Yom Kippur, also known as the day of atonement.
