LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson Police Department corrections officer on Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Eliot Holman, 30, on Aug. 24 for one count of DUI second offense and one count of domestic battery.
Holman was hired by the city of Henderson in 2016 and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
No additional details were provided.
