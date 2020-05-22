LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Corner Bakery Cafe in Henderson, located at 494 N. Stephanie St., is reopening its dining room at 50% capacity today.
The cafe will offer its full menu as well as a family meal bundle option for breakfast, lunch and dinner in which guests can mix and match any four of their favorite entrees for $29.99.
In compling with all federal, state, and local guidelines, Corner Bakery has implemented enhanced sanitation and safety processes.
Some of the new measures include:
- All employees will wear a mask and gloves during their shifts.
- Tape will mark six-feet of distance between customers, as well as between customers and cashiers.
- Condiment station access will be limited to one customer at a time.
- Dining room tables and seating availability will be spaced to ensure 6-feet distancing.
- Three new roles/responsibilities will be given to staff: Beverage Monitor, Entry Monitor, Curb Monitor.
- Patios will remain closed to all seating, dining or gathering.
- Placing orders online will be recommended to customers.
- Contactless delivery when you order through cornerbakery.com and curbside pickup will continue to be offered.
Visit Corner Bakery in Henderson in the Galleria Commons at 494 N Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014. You may also call (702) 840-2336 for more information.
