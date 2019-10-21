HENDERSON (FOX5)-- The City of Henderson's emergency response for a major disaster will be coordinated from a state-of-the-art command center.
The center's purpose is to navigate various agencies in the event of a major disaster or incident.
Managers from different departments have the ability to make real-time decisions during an emergency using a complex camera and mapping system.
In addition to multiple cameras, the operation center is using drone technology to provide an overhead perspective.
The center is staffed at all hours using personnel from agencies such as Henderson police and fire. Utility companies and nonprofit groups have the ability to coordinate crews from the command center.
The City of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas have similar operation centers, and communicate with Henderson during emergency situations.
Henderson's emergency response center has been around since 1994.
