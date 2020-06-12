LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local comics store announced that its last day operating will be July 15.
Maximum Comics’ Henderson location says it is shuttering after 10 years of business. Store owner Jay Bosworth gave several reasons the store had to make the difficult decision, including the pandemic and a hike in the cost of rent.
According to the store’s closing announcement posted on Facebook, monthly rent for their location on Marks Street near West Sunset Road was $4,200. Today, it costs them nearly double that amount, to pay the bill.
“In light of the current global health pandemic we find ourselves in, along with the comic book industry uncertainty and the economic uncertainty of the country, it would be highly irresponsible of me to sign another 5 year lease, at this space or anywhere, really.” -- Maximum Comics Facebook Page, June 6, 2020
The store said it was a difficult decision to close, and is offering discounts through closing day to draw customers who will have to make final purchases and say goodbye.
Maximum Comics has two other locations in the Las Vegas Valley that the Henderson customers will be able to visit.
Sad to see this store go, every time I went in they had a good selection and good customer service. They will be missed.
