HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council announced it would pledge $500,000 to help support the construction of a new College of Southern Nevada Henderson campus and Nevada State College building.
The money would go towards the CSN Foundation to support health care education in southern Nevada, a statement from the city council said. The new Health & Science Building "will be operated in conjunction with Nevada State College and will allow CSN to nearly double nursing program enrollment and graduates."
The new building will "support workforce demand" for nurses, nursing assistants, medical and lab technologists, phlebotomists, medical office assistants and registered nurses," the city council said.
"We are thrilled that the council members in the City of Henderson so strongly support expanding health care education in their city," CSN President Federico Zaragoza said. "This facility will support a critical expansion of the existing health care education programs in southern Nevada, enabling us to keep up with the demand in an industry that continuously faces staffing shortages."
CSN's biological science department was expected to benefit from the expansion, as the new building will include specialized bio labs.
The city council said, "Biology classes serve as a key bottleneck for students interested in health science programs, and through expansion students will be able to move through the program of study faster."
