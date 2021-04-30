LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson church converted their place of worship into a prom venue this weekend, inviting parents on Friday for a second chance formal.
The Mosaic Church in Henderson planned a prom event for the forgotten class of 2021 and parents. When Clark County Students learned they would be missing out on one of the most memorable nights of their lives, student Pastor Michael Baggett and his group of volunteers jumped to into action to make the prom experience a reality.
Parents across the valley dressed in their formal gowns and tuxes and relived moments dating back twenty years.
Couple Jenelle and Jeremy English went to prom together in 1994 at Dayton High School, but not technically “together.” Jeremy went with Jenelle’s best friend.
“At least with the second chance prom he has a second chance to take the right person,” Jenelle English joked.
The couple reconnected on Facebook and have been married for 11 years. They said a night out was very needed.
“The fact that we have this chance to get up and dressed up and go and be around other people and have a great time is just phenomenal,“ English said.
High school sweethearts Cheryl and Don Kelley attended prom together 50 years ago at Gardena High School in California.
“Exciting. I can’t believe it’s been 50 years. We’re just hoping to just have a good time and be with our friends and you know have fun and dance,“ Cheryl
Tom Dogherty arrived in style wearing the same suit he wore to his 1977 prom.
”Oh just to have fun with my wife, just to get down and boogie,” Dogherty said.
Juniors and Seniors will dance the night away on Saturday, May 1. The church honored current COVID-19 safety guidelines and required those who attended to wear masks.
