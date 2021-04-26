LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local church is giving high school juniors and seniors a prom night to remember this weekend.
The Mosaic Church in Henderson began preparing for prom night Monday. Student Pastor Michael Baggett, along with church volunteers, transformed the church floor into a dance floor ahead of their May 1 dance.
"We have a big space and we figured we could host a pretty cool event," Baggett said.
Baggett said this past year was filled with so much hardship and uncertainty, kids deserved to dress up and have fun. With some schools doing virtual prom events or none at all, Baggett argued someone had to step up and host the iconic high school dance.
Silverado High School Senior Geena Donnelly will be attending Mosaic's prom night and shared what the night will mean to her.
"I’m missing the most important stuff that a senior should experience, and I am never going to get those moments again," Donnelly said.
Most of Donnelly's senior year has been spent behind a computer. She thought she would miss out on prom too. Donnelly is grateful for the opportunity to attend her first and only high school dance.
"I always thought they were lame and they were just a waste, but now I regret it…. at this point in my life and I wish I did go when everything was normal," Donnelly confessed.
Donnelly is living in the moment and excited for Saturday's dance. The senior has everything ready, including her formal red dress.
Mosaic will enforce strict safety precautions for the prom event. Masks will be required the entire night and chaperones will be enforcing social distancing rules. Only bottled water will be served at the dance.
Saturday's dance is open to all high school juniors and seniors in Las Vegas. The church will be limiting the number of students in accordance to the current capacity limits.
Tickets are on sale now for $10 at Valleyprom.com.
