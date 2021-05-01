LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mosaic Church in Henderson hosted prom for high school juniors and seniors.
Liberty High School senior Halie English said she's excited her church stepped up to hold the event.
“My youth pastor came to all of the upper classmen and asked them if they wanted to do something like this and we’re like oh yeah most definitely because we didn’t think that we would get a chance to do it," English said.
English said her school is holding prom tonight as well but wanted to share the experience with her church friends.
"I’m just glad that I get this moment for me and my friends and we get that last big thing before the school year ends and we all go off to college,” English said.
Ashlyn Hayes, a senior at Coronado High School, said her school won't be holding prom, so this is her only chance.
“Because of COVID-19 our senior year wasn’t as extravagant as usual so it’s nice to go and still enjoy our friends before we go off to college and just have a great night together. I know in 20 years I can tell my grandchildren - oh I lived through COVID-19 and I went to prom still and we had a blast," Hayes said.
The church said they sold just over 100 tickets.
A plus English said was that they only costed $10.
