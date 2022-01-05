LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for grants for new businesses owned by minorities, women or veterans.
The grants will offer six months rent and utilities for office space in "newly furnished private offices" inside Launchpad, a "business incubator space" funded by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The space is geared toward growing start-ups and home-based businesses, said a release from the chamber.
The application period closes Jan. 31.
To be eligible, businesses must be a new entity established in less than two years and owned by a U.S. citizen. They must also meet the accompanying requirements for minority- women- or veteran-owned classifications:
- Be at least 51% minority-owned, operated and controlled. A minority group member is an individual who is at least 25% Asian, Black, Hispanic or Native American. Minority eligibility is established through a combination of screenings, interviews and site visits.
- Be at least 51% owned and controlled by a woman/women.
- Be at least 51% owned and controlled by a U.S. Veteran.
- Owners must have full decision-making authority or control of management and day-to-day operations.
An annual Henderson Chamber of Commerce membership will also be included in the grant award.
Applications should be sent to Kelly Green KGreen@HendersonChamber.com no later than Jan. 31.
The application is available here: https://www.hendersonchamber.com/uploads/1/2/7/5/127586772/hccf_launchpad_grant_application.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.