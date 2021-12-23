LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are searching for the culprits who broke into a home days before Christmas, swiping presents from under the tree, as well as a prayer box.
"Everything else is just stuff ... but it's not okay to do this to people," said Maryann, who wanted to be identified by her first name. The burglary happened in a neighborhood near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Road.
The homeowner said the culprits swiped presents, jewelry, her son's Xbox, but the most heartbreaking loss were heirloom earrings from her grandmother.
"My grandma gave me a pair of earrings. They are probably 80 years old, and they probably will never come back," she said.
Maryann said she hopes the thieves take a closer look into the prayer box that they stole and has a holiday message for them.
"I'm a woman of faith. I know they need help. I'm praying these people find a different path," she said. "If they do have a heart , and they do want to leave [the earrings] on our doorstep, that's all I can hope and pray."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.