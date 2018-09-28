HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Body camera footage released from Henderson Police Friday showed a man running from police, who then stopped and reached for a gun.
Henderson police on Monday said eight officers then fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of robbery suspect Joshua David Works on the morning of Sept. 22.
In a press release, police said all officers were on paid administrative leave.
The officers involved include:
Officer Andrew Avanessian, employed since January 2017; Officer Justin Chronister, employed since February 2015; Officer Robert Hollingsworth, employed since July 2016; Officer Joschua Loftis, employed since July 2015; Officer Luke Good, employed since July 2015; Officer Nicklaus Hamby, employed since January 2017; Officer Michael Stevens, employed since July 2015 and Officer Michael Mayle, employed since January 2016.
Police were called to the area of Teton Ranch Avenue and St. Rose Parkway just before 5 a.m. on Saturday to a reported violent robbery. Officer found Works's car later on, but he ran off.
Officers had seen him with a handgun, HPD said. Police chased him in the area of Gibson Road and Auto Show Drive. Works was holding the gun "in a suicidal manner, was verbally challenged by officers," and he "leveled the handgun, pointing it at officers where they responded with deadly force."
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not known how many times the suspect was struck by gunfire.
This was the third officer-involved shooting for Henderson police in 2018.
The Clark County Coroner said Works died of multiple gunshot wounds.
