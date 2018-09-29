HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 13.

At around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, near Whitney Ranch Drive and Patrick Lane, in reference to a 911 call, police said.

When officers arrived, they could hear loud screams coming from inside the residence, according to police. Officers forced their way inside the home and found a man armed with a box cutter and a woman who was in obvious distress inside a closet.

Henderson police said officers gave the man verbal commands to drop his weapon, but the man exited the closet and charged at officers with the box cutter. Officers shot the man and the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The case remains open and under investigation.

This was the second officer-involved shooting to occur within the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction for 2018. Police have not released any additional details in regards to this shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or 311. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.